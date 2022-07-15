Fraud Calls:
With little awareness on privacy in India, scammers dig for personal information. Once the database is acquired, there business starts to find gullible customer to scam them for little or big amount. Mostly the victims are new to internet and smartphones, like the elderly people. In this video we have listed down five of the most common types of scam calls and how to protect yourself from it.