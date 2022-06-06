Rafael Nadal French Open 2022 Winner: A saying goes by, “people are born to do what they eventually do”, it was a three-year-old boy who’s uncle recognized his athletic ability and urged him to begin learning to play tennis and now we proudly know him as one of the greatest tennis players – Rafael Nadal. French open 2022 came to end and the hot favourite throughout the tournament Rafael Nadal won it. Speaking of his journey, he began winning under-12 tennis competitions when he was eight years old. He became the first man and second overall to win a single Grand Slam championship ten times. Rafael Nadal has defeated Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam finals, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, over the last two decades. Watch full video to know about Rafael Nadal’s net worth, salary, and career earnings.Also Read - How Novak Djokovic Fans Hailed Rafael Nadal as GOAT After Win at Roland Garos