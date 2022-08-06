Places to Explore with Your Friends This Friendship Day in Delhi:
Friendships Day is just round the corner which is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of August. In this travel episode of India.com we have brought some interesting places in Delhi which one can explore with there friends. From Hauz Khas Village, Dilli Haat, Book Cafes, Sarojini Nagar Market to the National Gallery Of Modern Art, there is something for everyone’s taste.Also Read - Premier Badminton League Season 6 To Begin on December 17 Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Harman & Co. Off to a Flyer; Boxers Ghanghas, Panghal Enter Final Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Set For a Comeback With New Faces, Netizens Say 'Bring Back Sunil Grover Aka Dr Gulati'