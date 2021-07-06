List Of Bollywood Couples Who Broke Off Their Marriage: Recently, the most well-known couple of Bollywood Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their separation and since then, the couple has hit the headlines. In a joint statement on Saturday, the duo announced their divorce and that they will co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Though they are not the only Bollywood couple who parted their ways, this decision came out as a shock to many of their fans. There are many other Bollywood couples who seemed a perfect match but their marriage didn’t work out. In this video, we are going to tell you about the list of Bollywood couples who broke off their marriage. From Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao To Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani, Watch Video to know the list of bollywood couples who broke off their marriage. Also Read - Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Recollecting Five Major Controversies | Watch Video