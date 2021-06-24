List of New Multiplayer Games/ Gaming Tips: The world of video games is becoming popular day by day. Though, these games already existed in India, the real craze began after the advent of PubG mobile. While people got hooked to the Battle Royale games, let us tell you that there are a number of multiplayer games other than Battle Royale that allows you to play with your friends and are no less fun. From Among Us to Doodle Army 2, Here’s a list of five New Multiplayer Games that you can try playing with your friends. Watch video. Also Read - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G: First Look, Price, Flamboyant Design and More | Tech Update

Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: Best 5 Yoga Apps That You Should Check Out | Watch Video