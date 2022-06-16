Best Dhabas To Stop By At Delhi-Chandigarh Highway: Are you planning a fun road trip with your buddies? If yes, then we have curated a list of some of the best dhabas on Delhi Chandigarh Highway where you can take a break from your tiresome journey and relax. These lavish and stylish dhabas are popular for their delicacies around the world and indeed are a must try. From Amrik Sukhdev to Haveli, let’s take a look at these popular highway dhabas. Watch video.Also Read - Darjeeling To Alleppey: Top 5 Beautiful Destinations To Travel Alone - Watch List