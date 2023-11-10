Home

From Angelo Mathews to Virat Kohli: Players involved in 5 biggest controversies in World Cup 2023

The 2023 Cricket World Cup has seen a lot of controversies, with the biggest and latest being Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becoming the first cricketer in the history of international cricket to be dismissed ‘timed-out’. But that is not the only controversy that has come to the fore so far.

Let’s just talk about 5 biggest controveries in World Cup 2203

Angelo Mathews Timed-out

The umpire gave out Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews for being late to face a ball after the fall of a wicket. Angelo Mathews came to crease but he came with the wrong helmet and the substitute brought the correct helmet but the umpires were not happy with Mathews’s boyish act as he took a little more time and at the same time, Bangladesh appealed for a timeout. Bangladesh did not withdraw its appeal and Mathews was given out.

The wide not called during Virat Kohli’s century

Virat Kohli hit his first century of this World Cup against Bangladesh. While reaching the century, Kohli needed three runs to get to his 100 and India needed two runs to win the match.

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed fired one on the leg side. Kohli moved from his original place as the ball went through Kohli’s pad to the keeper.

However, the umpire did not call it wide and Kohli eventually reached his century with a six

The DRS call in the Pakistan vs South Africa match

During South Africa vs Pakistan, South Africa was chasing 271 and were reduced to 260 and lost 9 wickets. needing 11 runs to win with only one wicket in hand when Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi were at the crease.

After taking Ngidi wicket, Rauf struck Shamsi on the pads and appealed instantly. It looked out to the naked eye but the umpire called it not out and Shamsi survived which created alot of controversy.

Light Show the dumbest idea

That’s what Glenn Maxwell said as he criticised the idea of a light show during the drinks break in which all the floodlights go out with players in the middle and a light show begins with various lights put on the ground and high-octane music tuned to their rhythm.

Criticising it, Maxwell said, “Well, something like that light show happened at the Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game, and I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust.”

Mickey Arthur’s Dil-Dil comments

Mickey Arthur, Pakistan team’s Director of Cricket said that he is angry because of the lack of support that Pakistan received during the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023 held at Ahmedabad. Speaking after the match, Arthur even said that it looked more like a BCCI event than an ICC one. He further said he did’nt hear dil dil pakistan song during the match.

Well these are the biggest World Cup conterversies till now but were’nt we expecting a little drama here?

