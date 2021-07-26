List Of 5 Best Army Movies To Watch Before Shershaah:
Sidharth Malhotra starrer, his much-awaited movie Shershaah has been in news since its trailer launch. This action movie is based on army captain Vikram Batra’s sacrifices made in 1999 during the Kargil war. In this movie, Sidharth Malhotra is essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the war drama, whereas Kiara is portraying the role of his fiancee, Dimple Cheema. Well, army movies always fill us with a new spirit. Today we will talk about those movies that you should watch before Shershaah. The movie will be released on August 12. Watch the video to know more.Also Read - Shershaah Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra Impresses As Captain Vikram Batra, His Chemistry With Kiara Advani Is Unmissable Also Read - Sportsmen And Their Alleged Bollywood Affairs: From Yuvraj-Deepika to Hardik-Parineeti | Watch Video Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 15: All You Need to Know About OTT Launch And List of Celebrities Participating