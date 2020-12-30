https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/Bollywood_Slate_Web.mp4/index.m3u8 Also Read - From Maidaan to Prithviraj, Here's The List of Biopics Releasing in 2021

As per the trade experts, Bollywood has suffered a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Now, the movie theatres have re-opened with the 50% occupancy but it is very difficult to recover the loss. The coronavirus scare is still there and hence people are hardly going to the cinema halls to watch any film. Recently, we heard the news of various vaccines coming out, and now as we hope for the situation to get better in the upcoming days so the cinema halls can function smoothly in a full-fledged way.

We have listed down the films, which are releasing in theatres in 2021 and have the potential to bring back the audience for a great cinematic experience. A few of them are: Sooryavanshi, '83, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Brahmastra, Shamshera, Maidaan, MayDay, Pathan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Sardar Udham Singh, Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, Mumbai Saga, Do Villain, Heropanti 2, Radhe Shyam, KGF 2, Dostana 2, Dhamaka, Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot, Shershaah, Jersey, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thalaivi, Tejas, among many others.