Everything That You Need to Know About Xiaomi MI Mix 4: Xiaomi launched its first commercial phone to carry an under-display camera at a special event in China on Tuesday. This new phone comes with triple rear cameras and features an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as stereo speakers. It has also introduced a new camera technology that hides the front-facing sensor under the display. While you are excited about this new device, let us inform you that Xiaomi has only released the Mi MIX 4 in China so far at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 57,000). The phone will go on sale in China on August 16 and Xiaomi is yet to comment on global availability. Watch video for more information.