These Indian Mastermind Kids Have Proven That Nothing Is Impossible | Watch Video
Inspiring Stories: You know young age is a time of confusion and uncertainty but these Indian kids have proven it wrong and surprised and inspired us with their achievements. Watch this video to know about some brilliant minds of India and their inventions.
Inspiring Stories: Do you know there is this 18-year-old boy who turns Rs 300 junk E-Bike into a solar cycle that doesn’t cost a paisa to run? And there is another story of a 14-year-old boy from Telangana who invented a wristband that monitors the whereabouts of Alzheimer’s patients. There are many other inspiring stories of young Indian minds that have inspired millions of people and helped needy ones through their inventions. Find out about some of the best young brains in India who make India proud. Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
