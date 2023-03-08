Home

Video Gallery

From Crushes To Careers: Women Give their 15-year-old selves the ultimate life advice | Women’s Day

From Crushes To Careers: Women Give their 15-year-old selves the ultimate life advice | Women’s Day

From navigating crushes and relationships to finding their passion and pursuing their dream careers, these women offer valuable insights and wisdom gained from their own life experiences.

In this video, women of all ages and backgrounds share the advice they would give to their 15-year-old selves. From navigating crushes and relationships to finding their passion and pursuing their dream careers, these women offer valuable insights and wisdom gained from their own life experiences.