Every year, Google releases lists of the top searched trends of the year in various categories. Search engine giant Google has released its annual recap of 2021, this year, the searches were mostly dominated by topics related to coronavirus, cryptocurrency to IPO allotments. Watch video to find out the top 10 how to search trends of India 2021.

Top 10 How To Searches/Trends of 2021 in India:

1) How to register for Covid vaccine Also Read - Average Co-living Monthly Rentals Fell After Covid Outbreak: Report

2) How to download vaccination certificate

3) How to increase oxygen level

4) How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5) How to make oxygen at home

6) How to buy dogecoin in india

7) How to make banana bread

8) How to check IPO allotment status

9) How to invest in bitcoin

10) How to calculate percentage of marks