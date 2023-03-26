Home

From Delhi To Kolkata, India Goes Dark To Mark ‘Earth Hour’ | Watch Video

From Howrah Bridge in Kolkata to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, iconic places showcased the celebration of ‘Earth hour’.

India was engulfed in darkness as citizens across the country switched off their lights in a bid to mark ‘Earth Hour’ on March 25. Earth Hour, the symbolic one-hour switch-off, first held in Sydney in 2007, has become an annual global event. The initiative also encourages people to spend more time with nature, engage in creative activities and spend time with their families. Famous monuments turned off their lights for an hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm to raise awareness about energy conservation. In the capital New Delhi, the presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan witnessed sudden darkness. A few kilometers away, the famous temple Akshardham followed suit. From Howrah Bridge in Kolkata to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, iconic places showcased the celebration of ‘Earth hour’.