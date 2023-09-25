Home

From Farmer Family to Asian Games, Journey of Shooting Double Medallist Aishwarya singh

Aishwary Singh Tomar, a 21-year-old shooter from Ratanpur, Madhya Pradesh, won a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Born into a farming Tomar Rajput family, he learned about shooting during hunting trips with his father and received formal training at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal starting in 2015. Tomar excelled in both 50m 3P and 10m Air Rifle events, earning junior World Championships medals and gold in ISSF World Cups in 2021 and 2022.

