Home

Video Gallery

From Grand Welcome to Cultural Festival, Glimpses from S Jaishankar’s Historic US Visit

From Grand Welcome to Cultural Festival, Glimpses from S Jaishankar’s Historic US Visit

Concluding his week-long visit to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 01 posted a video on ...

Concluding his week-long visit to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 01 posted a video on social media platform X, sharing the highlights from his trip. In a post on X, Jaishankar tagged a video with a message that read, “India and US: Expanding Horizons. As I conclude a visit to Washington D.C.” The video showed glimpses from Jaishankar’s meetings in Washington, DC.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.