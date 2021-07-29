Celebrities Spotted: Be it outside the gym, or during a family outing Bollywood celebrities are most often spotted by our paparazzis in and around the city. In the city of Bollywood, spotting celebrities is not new but yet is an exciting moment for the fans every time. So if you are already excited to know who we spotted this time, let us tell you, from Jasmin Bhasin to Aditya Naryan, we have got a complete list for you. Watch the video now to know where and when your favourite actors were spotted.Also Read - Raj Kundra Pornography Case: From FIR to 14 Day Judicial Custody, All You Need to Know About Raj Kundra Case