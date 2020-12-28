As 2021 begins, there are a lot of things to look forward to such as big Bollywood releases. Did you know the entertainment industry is coming up with 20 biopics this year? Yes, you read that right. A few of them are: Rakesh Sharma biopic, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Ma Sheela Anand, Abhinav Bindra, Vishwanathan Anand, The Big Bull, Saina Nehwal biopic, Shabaash Mithu, ’83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ekkis, Shershaah, Jhund, Thalaivi, Prithviraj, Bhuj: The pride of India, Sardar Udham Singh, Manekshaw, Maidaan, PV Sindhu biopic. Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022