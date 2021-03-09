Top 10 Richest Indians And Their Net Worth: In 2020, the world added 421 billionaires to the richest persons list. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the total wealth of all billionaires across the globe surged 32 per cent. All Indians must be curious to know who topped the list of top 10 richest Indians each year. As per the Hurun list, there are 177 billionaires in India, let’s take a look at the top 10 richest Indians in 2021. Also Read - Top 5 Budget Friendly Travel Destinations in North India | Must Watch Video

1. As per the list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani leads the list of India's Top 10 richest persons. He is the Richest Indian with a net worth amounting to USD 83 Billion. The head of Reliance Industries witnessed a 24 per cent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest person globally.

2. Gautam Adani is the second richest person in India with a net worth of USD 32 Billion. This billionaire from Gujarat, witnessed a spectacular rise in his fortunes and saw his wealth almost doubling to USD 32 billion in 2020. He also climbed 20 places up to be the 48th richest person globally.

3. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Tech, is the third richest person in India with a net worth of USD 27 Billion. His wealth was up by USD 10 billion, backed by a 66 per cent increase in the share price of the software and services giant.

4. Lakshmi Narayan Mittal is the fourth richest Indians in the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. The Indian steel magnate and CEO of ArcelorMittal in London is the fourth wealthiest Indian in the list with an estimated net worth of USD 19 billion.

5. The vaccine man of the world, Cyrus Poonawalla is the fifth richest Indians in the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. He has a net worth of USD 18.5 Billion. He is the chairman of Poonawalla Group, which includes the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the Indian biotech company that manufactures vaccines.

6. Hinduja Brothers come sixth on the list of top 10 richest Indians with a net worth of USD 18 Billion. The four Hinduja brothers operate the conglomerate – Hinduja – which is one of the largest diversified groups in the world.

7. Uday Kotak is the seventh richest Indian in 2021 with a net worth of USD 15 Billion. He is a billionaire banker, the Executive Vice Chairman and the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

8. Radhakishan Damani is eighth on the list of Top 10 Richest Indians with a net worth of USD 14.5 Billion. He is the founder of DMart. Damani is also known for challenging Mukesh Ambani in the retail markets.

9. Jay Chaudhry is the ninth Richest Indian in 2021 with a net worth of USD 13 Billion. He is an Indian-American billionaire businessman and the CEO and founder of Zscaler, a cybersecurity company that saw its net worth growing at an estimated rate of 271 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharma is the 10th Richest Indian in 2021 and completes the list of 10 Richest Indians with a net worth of USD 12.5 Billion.

So whose success story inspires you the most here?