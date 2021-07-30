Bollywood Celebrities Spotted: The lockdown restrictions are easing everywhere and while the gym and travel is starting to resume, many Bollywood celebrities have also started to step out and get on with their activities. This week too, many popular celebrities were spotted giving us major couple and fitness goals. From Prince Narula and Yuvika to Riteish and Genelia, let’s have a look at who all were spotted where and what they wore. Watch video.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 : From Neha Kakkar's Exit to Kapil Sharma's Entry | Things You Need to Know About Indian Idol Grand Finale