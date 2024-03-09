Home

From Rahul Gandhi to Shashi Tharoor: Congress Unveils First Lok Sabha List- Check 39 Prominent Names

Breaking news from the political arena! The Indian National Congress has just released its first list of candidates for the ...

Breaking news from the political arena! The Indian National Congress has just released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and it includes some notable names. Let’s delve into the details.”

In a highly anticipated move, the Congress party has revealed its initial lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among the 39 candidates announced, two prominent figures stand out – Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from his stronghold constituency, while seasoned politician and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor will seek re-election from his current constituency.

The party’s press release highlighted the diverse background of the candidates, showcasing a mix of experienced leaders and promising new faces. The selection process aimed at ensuring a strong representation of voices from various regions and communities.

Some of the other big names on the list are Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who will contest from Alappuzha in Kerala – a seat he had won in 2014 – and DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been fielded from Bengaluru Rural.

Seven names have been announced from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh and four from Telangana. The remaining are from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Lakshadweep.

The focus on the south is deliberate because not only does the Congress have its governments in the states of Karnataka and Telangana, but it is also the only region in the country where the BJP is relatively weak.

Congress supporters are optimistic, while the opposition is gearing up for a tough battle. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you comprehensive coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Thank you for joining us. We’ll be back with more political developments. Until then, stay informed!

