Home

Video Gallery

From Runway to Airway: Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra is All Set To Design Stylish Uniform For Air India Crew

From Runway to Airway: Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra is All Set To Design Stylish Uniform For Air India Crew

Air India Crew Uniforms will see a contemporary twist as the famous designer Manish Malhotra is all set to re-design their uniforms, will saares be completely eradicated or see a new transformation? Let's find out.

From being featured in countless Bollywood movies, fashion shows, and red-carpet events, Manish Malhotra, the famous Indian fashion designer is known to all. Malhotra fashion designs are known for their luxury, glitz, and glam and incorporate the right mix of tradition and modern edge. He has styled and designed costumes for over a thousand Bollywood films, including some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, etc.

Trending Now

Even when it comes to real-life Bollywood Divas, he has styled a zillion Bollywood brides starting from Urmila Matondkar, and Bhavna Pandey to the new age actresses like Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra.

Malhotra is a cultural icon in India and his work has had a significant impact on the country’s fashion industry. He is known for his ability to fuse traditional Indian elements with modern trends to create designs that are both glamorous and sophisticated and in lieu of the same, the famous designer has embarked on a new journey of designing uniforms for Air India’s Crew.

The collaboration is part of Air India’s ongoing modernization program after its takeover by the Tata Group which aims to give the airline a new global brand identity.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the – airline is working closely with Malhotra and his team to combine elements of “our brand, our heritage, and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”

According to a source of Hindustan Times it is expected that the sarees may not be fully removed from the uniform options. In fact, “ready-to-wear sarees, designed to look like traditional ones but without the need for intricate draping” are among the options to consider. The new colour scheme for the uniform is expected to feature shades of deep red, aubergine, and gold.

Malhotra states that he is eager to embark on this joyous collaborative journey. He also adds, “Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernize without forgetting.” He aims to bridge the gap between tradition and the future by creating uniforms that combine comfort with authenticity and are enveloped in timeless elegance.”

Manish Malhotra is a pioneer in Bridal couture and we are just as eager as him as he embarks on his new journey of designing fashion as the crew flies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.