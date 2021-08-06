From Sanjana Sanghi Giving Major Wardrobe Goals in Purple to Kartik Aryan in White Tee, Celebrities Spotted: We know how much you love to get a glance at your favorite celebrities, their styles, and looks. we are here to show you the recent spotting of your favorite celebrities around the city. From Varun Dhawan spotted in white at the sunny super sound, Juhu, John Abraham looks dapper on the occasion of a big announcement on MOTOGP in India at Bandra to Sanjana Sanghi spotted at airport arrival. We have got you covered, watch the video now.Also Read - Watch Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Snapped At Maddock Films Office in Khar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani Exclusive Video