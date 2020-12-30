With the coronavirus pandemic entering our lives this year, the way we watched a new release film changed. Yes, the makers and the audience turned to the OTT platforms for entertainment during the lockdown period. The year also turned out to be beneficial for OTT platforms as a lot of films and web series were released on them. . We are pretty hopeful for the coming year, and what could make it even better is the arrival of these web series sequels. Some in our list are: Delhi Crime Season 2, Mirzapur Season 3, Scam 1992 Next Season, Special Ops 2, Paatal Lok 2, Sacred Games 3, Panchayat 2. Also Read - Karan Tacker Talks About Auditioning For Special Ops, Shares Deets on Special Ops Season 2