Exclusive Sanjay Gagnani Interview: Popular Television Show Kundali Bhagya has successfully completed 1000 episodes recently and on this special occasion, we were in conversation with Kundali Bhagya’s most popular Villian Prithvi Malhotra aka Sanjay Gagnani. From talking about his worst memories to his favorite person on sets, Sanjay has shared some interesting secrets with us. Have a look at the video to know what all Sanjay has revealed.Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor To Kajol Devgan, Watch Out Where These Celebrities Were Spotted Recently?