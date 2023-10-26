Home

Video Gallery

“Fuel will not enter Gaza…” Israel blasts UN as it complains of shortage in Hamas-ruled territory

“Fuel will not enter Gaza…” Israel blasts UN as it complains of shortage in Hamas-ruled territory

Israel slammed UN on October 24 as it complained of fuel shortage in Gaza Strip. In sharp response, Israel suggested ...

Israel slammed UN on October 24 as it complained of fuel shortage in Gaza Strip. In sharp response, Israel suggested UN to ask Hamas for permission to use the fuel tanks present in Gaza. Israel claimed that there were fuel tanks in Gaza having over 50,000 litres of fuel. This came after UN Relief and Works Agency said it will be forced to halt relief operations due to fuel shortage.