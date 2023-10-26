Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • “Fuel will not enter Gaza…” Israel blasts UN as it complains of shortage in Hamas-ruled territory

“Fuel will not enter Gaza…” Israel blasts UN as it complains of shortage in Hamas-ruled territory

Israel slammed UN on October 24 as it complained of fuel shortage in Gaza Strip. In sharp response, Israel suggested ...

Updated: October 26, 2023 2:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel slammed UN on October 24 as it complained of fuel shortage in Gaza Strip. In sharp response, Israel suggested UN to ask Hamas for permission to use the fuel tanks present in Gaza. Israel claimed that there were fuel tanks in Gaza having over 50,000 litres of fuel. This came after UN Relief and Works Agency said it will be forced to halt relief operations due to fuel shortage.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.