Fukrey Actress Richa Chadha Answer Rapid-Fire Questions: Richa Chadha is an Indian actress well known for her supporting role in Fukrey series, Gangs of Wasseypur and many other films. The actress has started a new social media initiative called The KINDry, Co-founded by Krishan Jagota, which aims to create a community of everyday heroes and celebrate them through positivity and sharing of stories. The page will also be used for crowdfunding partnerships to possibly provide aid and encouragement to heroes. In this Interview, Richa answers to some exciting Rapid-Fire questions, unveils her biggest fear as an artist. Watch Now. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Opens Up on Working With Milind Gaba, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 and More

Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Birthday Special: Watch Video to Know About Her Complete Life Story