As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the three lakh mark for the eight consecutive day, the country recorded a fresh spike of 2,22,315 cases, meanwhile, 4,454 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on May24. In fact, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.

Although, many states across the country have extended the lockdown till May-end to combat the infections and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic. Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan were among the latest states to extend the coronavirus-infused lockdown. Also Read - Dogs Can Be 88 Percent Accurate in Sniffing COVID Cases: Study

In this video know all about restrictions and exemptions of the covid-19 lockdown across the states in India. Also Read - Yellow Fungus: Is It More Lethal Than Black Fungus And White Fungus, Know Here