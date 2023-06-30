Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Funny Viral Video: Robbers Return Stolen Bag To Girl After Boyfriend Escapes From The Spot – WATCH Video
The girl was walking on the streets with her boyfriend, when all of a sudden two robbers came and snatched girl's bag. The boyfriend immediately ran away from the spot leaving her girlfriend in such a scary situation after which the robbers decided to give back what they had taken
Funny Viral Video: A video is doing rounds on social media that will definitely leave you in splits. In the viral video, two robbers did something unexpected. They snatched a girl’s belongings during a street robbery, but then they had a change of heart. Instead of running away, they returned the bag to the girl. Why so? Well, the girl was walking on the streets with her boyfriend, when all of a sudden two robbers came and snatched girl’s bag. The boyfriend immediately ran away from the spot leaving her girlfriend in such a scary situation after which the robbers decided to give back what they had taken. Before leaving, they even had a conversation with the girl and offered some advice.
