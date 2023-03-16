Home

Uttar Pradesh: Four-day Fusion Music Festival begins in Varanasi – Watch Video

The Fusion Musical Festival in Varanasi began on March 15. Artists from abroad along with Indian artists performed at the event. The event is organized by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department at Rajghat in Varanasi and it is a four-day festival from March 15 to March 18.On the first day, a huge crowd gathered to witness the mesmerizing fusion music which was performed by Indian as well as other artists from abroad, together on stage.