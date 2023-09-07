Home

G20 summit 2023: India will offer practical exposure to its digital public good UPI to delegates

India is seizing the opportunity of hosting the G20 Summit to showcase its ‘Digital India’ initiative to the world. The Centre has decided to provide hands-on experiences to around 1,000 visiting foreign delegates with UPI wallet technology. Earlier in August, the German Minister was left “fascinated” by first-hand experience of India’s UPI payment model.

