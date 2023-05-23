Home

G20 Meeting in J-K: Korean Delegate mesmerised by surreal view of illuminating Shikaras in Dal Lake

As three-day G20 Summit is being hosted by picturesque city of Srinagar, The J-K administration has made sure to amaze the delegates with the scenic beauty of the city. In that series, India’s iconic Dal Lake is decked up to mesmerise delegates with its surreal view. Korean Delegate Ji Eun Park was among those who was blown away by the ‘stunning beauty’ of the J-K. Dr Adyasha Das, Central Nodal Officer for Eco and Tourism also hailed the development in the Union Territory.

