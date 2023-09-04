Home

G20 Preparations in Delhi: India’s top hotels ready to welcome G20 guests

As the national capital gears up to host world leaders at the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency, Top hotels have been booked to welcome the delegates for the Summit As India is popularly known for its hospitality, the preparations at one of many such hotels, are in full swing Be it a grand welcome, stay, hospitality, or the cuisine, The LaLit Hotels has left no stone unturned to welcome the world leaders.

