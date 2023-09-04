Home

Video Gallery

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Prepares For The Upcoming G20 Summit In Full Swing – Watch Video

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Prepares For The Upcoming G20 Summit In Full Swing – Watch Video

Delhi Police put a slew of restrictions at various locations to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the National Capital. The G20 Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan

G20 Summit 2023: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. Posters have been put up at metro stations. Earlier, Delhi Police put a slew of restrictions at various locations to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the National Capital. The G20 Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan on September 8-10.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.