By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Prepares For The Upcoming G20 Summit In Full Swing – Watch Video
Delhi Police put a slew of restrictions at various locations to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the National Capital. The G20 Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan
G20 Summit 2023: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. Posters have been put up at metro stations. Earlier, Delhi Police put a slew of restrictions at various locations to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the National Capital. The G20 Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan on September 8-10.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.