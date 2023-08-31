Home

G20 Summit 2023: From Chandni Chowk Delicacies To millets, List Of Cuisines That Will Be Enjoyed By G20 Leaders – Watch Video

Without a doubt, Indian cuisine has already made millions drool over its delicacies globally. And now that the G20 Leaders’ Summit is around the corner, Delhi is all set to offer its best to the G20 leaders and delegates. Watch this video to know about the list of cuisines that will be enjoyed by the delegates.

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi, apart from being the National Capital of India, is widely accepted as a foodie’s paradise with its uncountable food options. Without a doubt, Indian cuisine has already made millions drool over its delicacies globally. And now that the G20 Leaders’ Summit is around the corner, Delhi is all set to offer its best to the G20 leaders and delegates. Watch this video to know about the list of cuisines that will be enjoyed by the delegates. Special Secretary and the head of operations and logistics of India’s G20 Muktesh Pardeshi, while speaking to ANI, talked about the preparations ahead of the much anticipated event.

