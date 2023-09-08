Home

Video Gallery

G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid Decked Up With Raidiant Lights, Fountains Ahead Of G20 Summit – WATCH

G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid Decked Up With Raidiant Lights, Fountains Ahead Of G20 Summit – WATCH

. Colourful lights, decorative umbrellas, flowers and fountains added to the beauty of the city ahead of the G20 Summit at Jama Masjid. Watch vide.

G20 Summit 2023: The area around Jama Masjid on September 07 is decked up with radiant lights and fountains ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi. Colourful lights, decorative umbrellas, flowers and fountains added to the beauty of the city ahead of the G20 Summit. The Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.