G20 SUMMIT 2023: Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi

Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives at airport to attend G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida landed in India on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital. At the airport, Kishida was received by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

