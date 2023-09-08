By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
G20 SUMMIT 2023: Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi
Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives at airport to attend G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Summit.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida landed in India on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital. At the airport, Kishida was received by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.