G20 SUMMIT 2023: Le Meridian and Shangri-La prepares to host guests

Hotels in New Delhi carried out beautification projects in advance of the G20 Summit. Le Meridian and Shangri-La were getting ready to receive the G20 delegates.

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, hotels carried out beautification works. On September 08, Le Meridian and Shangri-La were getting ready to welcome the delegates of G20 nations. India holds the presidency of G20 this year. About 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

