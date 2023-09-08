Home

G20 SUMMIT 2023: Murals adorn the walls near Lotus Temple

Walls near Lotus Temple have been adorned with mural paintings for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. Police Checkpoints have also been set up near the iconic Lotus Temple. Notably, India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.

