G20 Summit 2023: Pragati Maidan Illuminates Ahead Of G20 Summit – Watch Video

Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit.

G20 Summit 2023: Pragati Maidan illuminated on August 28 in view of the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 Summit is being organised in Delhi from September 9-10. Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The Delhi government has issued a notification for public holiday on September 8, 9 and 10, in view of the G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on those dates.

