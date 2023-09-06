Home

Video Gallery

G20 Summit 2023: World’s Tallest Nataraja Statue Installed At Bharat Mandapam – Watch Video

G20 Summit 2023: World’s Tallest Nataraja Statue Installed At Bharat Mandapam – Watch Video

The 28-foot-tall statue weighing 20 tons was made in a record time of seven months. Nataraja statue was built in Ashtadhatu (8 metals) using the traditional casting method. Sculptor was made by Radhakrishnan Sthapathy and his team at Swamimalai in TN’s Thanjavur.

World’s tallest Nataraja Statue: India ready to host the final G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 09-10. The world is eyeing India for the most-anticipated 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023. Days before G20 Summit, the world’s tallest Nataraja statue was installed at Bharat Mandapam. The 28-foot-tall statue weighing 20 tons was made in a record time of seven months. Nataraja statue was built in Ashtadhatu (8 metals) using the traditional casting method. Sculptor was made by Radhakrishnan Sthapathy and his team at Swamimalai in TN’s Thanjavur. It was transported to Delhi in 4 days & a special green corridor was created for its transportation. 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year. A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.