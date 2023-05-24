By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Well-established ‘Craft Bazaar’ attracts visitors during G20 Summit in J&K – Watch Video
Well-established ‘Craft Bazaar’ by Govt attracted visitors during the G20 summit in Srinagar valley. The unique ‘Craft Bazaar’ with beautiful stalls installed by artisans of the valley gave a picturesque view that attracted delegates. The Bazaar was established by the Department of Handicraft and Handlooms on the back lawns of SKICC.
