G20 Summit: Konark Sun Temple To Humayun’s Tomb, 100 Monuments to Be Illuminated For a Week in India – Watch Video
G20 Summit India: As part of the celebrations, 100 centrally protected monuments will be lit up for a week and bear the G20 logo, watch video to know about the monuments that will be lit up.
G20 Summit Latest Video: India to assume G20 presidency from today in wake of which 100 monuments will be illuminated for a week in India. Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Quila, Modhera Sun Temple, Konark Sun Temple, Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb will be lit up. Other sites which will be illuminated include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations. This will highlight the monuments as part of brand and publicity plan of G20. Watch video to know in detail about the G20 Summit.
