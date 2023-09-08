Home

G20 SUMMIT: Police examine passenger and goods vehicles in Delhi’s Shahdara

the Delhi Police checked both passenger and commercial vehicles in the Shahdara neighbourhood.

The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10. As part of its preparations, Delhi police conducted a checking of passenger and goods vehicles in Shahdara district on September 08. As International delegates have started to visit Delhi, the police and personnel have deployed tighter security in Delhi.

