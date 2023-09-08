Home

G20 Summit: President Alberto Fernández of Argentina arrives in Delhi

President of Argentina Alberto Fernández came in Delhi. To attend the G20 Summit, Alberto Fernández arrived in the National Capital.

Argentina President Alberto Fernández on September 08 arrived in Delhi. Alberto Fernández landed in the National Capital to attend G20 Summit. Indian Bollywood dance was performed at the airport to welcome Argentinian Prez.

