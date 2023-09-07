Home

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 07. The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

