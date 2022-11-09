G20 Summit To Be Held In India In 2023; Know India’s Agenda, Members And Theme – Watch Video
G20 Summit To Be Held In India In 2023: The prominent members of G20 Summit are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the EU. Details explained in video.
G20 Summit Explainer Video: The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023, for which PM Modi has unveiled the logo theme and website. The G20 was formed in 1999 in the backdrop of the financial crisis of the late 1990s that hit East Asia and Southeast Asia in particular. The prominent members of G20 Summit are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the EU. While, Spain is invited as a permanent guest. During, the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India from December 1, 2022, till November 30, 2023. Watch video to know all about the G20 summit.
