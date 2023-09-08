Home

Video Gallery

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak, his wife arrive in India

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak, his wife arrive in India

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on September 08 arrived in Delhi. Rishi Sunak landed in the National Capital to attend G20 Leaders’ Summit.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on September 08 arrived in Delhi. Rishi Sunak landed in the National Capital to attend G20 Leaders’ Summit. He was received by MoS for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey. The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam IN Pragati Maidan.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.