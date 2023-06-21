By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol’s Stunning Chemistry During Promotion Of The Film Will Win Your Heart – Watch Video
Gadar 2: Actress Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are busy promoting their film Gadar 2 these days. Both the actors were spotted promoting Gadar 2 recently. Ameesha looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful pink shimmery saree. On the other hand, Sunny looked handsome in formals, Their sizzling chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention and will win your heart. Watch video.
