Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol’s Stunning Chemistry During Promotion Of The Film Will Win Your Heart – Watch Video

Gadar 2: Actress Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are busy promoting their film Gadar 2 these days. Both the actors were spotted promoting Gadar 2 recently. Ameesha looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful pink shimmery saree. On the other hand, Sunny looked handsome in formals, Their sizzling chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention and will win your heart. Watch video.