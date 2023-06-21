Top Trending Videos

Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol’s Stunning Chemistry During Promotion Of The Film Will Win Your Heart – Watch Video

Ameesha looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful pink shimmery saree. On the other hand, Sunny looked handsome in formals, Their sizzling chemistry grabbed everyone's attention

Published: June 21, 2023 10:56 AM IST

By Video Desk

Gadar 2: Actress Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are busy promoting their film Gadar 2 these days. Both the actors were spotted promoting Gadar 2 recently. Ameesha looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful pink shimmery saree. On the other hand, Sunny looked handsome in formals, Their sizzling chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention and will win your heart. Watch video.

