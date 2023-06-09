By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gadar 2 Gurudwara Controversy: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel’s Romantic Scene Shot In Gurudwara Sparks Row – Watch Video
Gadar 2 Gurudwara Controversy: Leading actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were recently seen strolling hand in hand in a Gurudwara, which was caught on camera and angered both the public and the authorities. An uproar was caused by the amorous scenario in a house of worship, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called the producers out on social media. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the general secretary of the GPC, criticized Sunny Deol for the scenario and conveyed his unhappiness.
