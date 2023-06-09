Home

Video Gallery

Gadar 2 Gurudwara Controversy: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel’s Romantic Scene Shot In Gurudwara Sparks Row – Watch Video

Gadar 2 Gurudwara Controversy: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel’s Romantic Scene Shot In Gurudwara Sparks Row – Watch Video

An uproar was caused by the amorous scenario in a house of worship, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called the producers out on social media. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the general secretary of the GPC, criticized Sunny Deol for the scenario and conveyed his unhappiness.

Gadar 2 Gurudwara Controversy: Leading actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were recently seen strolling hand in hand in a Gurudwara, which was caught on camera and angered both the public and the authorities. An uproar was caused by the amorous scenario in a house of worship, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called the producers out on social media. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the general secretary of the GPC, criticized Sunny Deol for the scenario and conveyed his unhappiness.